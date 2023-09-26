News / India News / Manipur reimposes ban on mobile internet services for 5 days after fresh protests

Manipur reimposes ban on mobile internet services for 5 days after fresh protests

ByHT News Desk
Sep 26, 2023 08:50 PM IST

The ban on internet services was re-introduced after protests erupted after the murder of 2 students and the pictures of their bodies went viral on social media

Manipur on Tuesday once again suspended the mobile internet services for five days following a fresh protests in the state that flared up after two students were bruttaly murdered by suspected armed men. Scores of students on Tuesday took to streets and marched towards chief minister N Biren Singh's residence demanding justice for the victims. The unrest took place after pictures of two students' bodies went viral on social media.

Students shout slogans during a protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and the restoration of peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur in Imphal(AFP)
Students shout slogans during a protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and the restoration of peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur in Imphal(AFP)

All the schools in the state will also be remained closed tomorrow (September 27) in the wake of the protests.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Free Movement Regime with Myanmar suspended to control illegal influx: Manipur CM

The administrative officials said the internet services have been suspended in view of the prevailing law and order situation and in an attempt to curb the spread of disinformation, false rumours and other violent activities.

“The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 10,” the circular said.

Internet services were recently restored in the state after almost a five month ban following the ethnic violence in May.

In one of the pictures, two students – a man, 20, and a girl, 17, – were seen sitting in a purportedly makeshift jungle camp of an armed group. Moreover, two men could also be seen in the picture standing behind them holding guns. They went missing during the peak of the ethnic violence in July.

In the next picture, bodies of both the student are seen crumpled on the ground. The head of the man appeared to be missing. The photos were taken on July 8 two days after the two students went missing.

According to the chief minister's office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the case, and the state governement has assured ‘swift and decisive’ against the perpetrators.

Manipur has been under the grips of widespread violence over the high court's decision to including non-tribal Meitei community in the state to the list of scheduled tribes (ST), which spaked ethnic clashes largely between Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out