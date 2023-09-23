Mobile net services resume in Manipur after over four months

Mobile internet services, which were suspended since May 3 when ethnic violence erupted in Manipur were restored on Saturday, hours after chief minister N Biren Singh made the announcement in the morning. People familiar with the matter said that the mobile internet services were restored from around 3 pm.

At least 176 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced since ethnic violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state on May 3 (PTI)

“…the governor of Manipur is pleased to revoke all orders issued regarding the suspension of mobile data services…and hereby, orders the restoration of MMS over mobile service providers/mobile internet/data services in Manipur normally with effect from September 23, 2023,” the state’s home department said in an order.

Earlier in the morning, the chief minister announced that the ban on mobile internet would be lifted from Saturday. “The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today,” he told reporters in Imphal.

The state government suspended mobile internet services in some districts after violence erupted on May 3, but extended it across the state a day later. Though the government relaxed curbs on broadband internet on June 27, mobile data services remained suspended.

When asked about reports that mobile data services were active in parts of Churachandpur — the epicenter of the clashes — and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20, the CM said two officials have been put under suspension in this regard.

‘Fence Myanmar border, cancel free movement regime’

The Manipur government has urged the Centre to cancel free movement regime along the India-Myanmar border, which allows people on both sides access to venture 16km deep into each other’s territory without any document, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Imphal, Singh stressed the need to complete the fencing of the border, adding that his government will continue to deal with the influx of “illegal immigrants”.

“The Union home ministry has taken steps to fence 60 km of the international border in Manipur,” he said. “Our government has requested the Union home ministry to cancel the free movement regime.”