Modi accuses Cong of backing ‘Urban Naxals’

New Delhi The day is not far when India will be free from Naxalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he accused the previous Congress regime of nurturing “Urban Naxals”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ‘NDTV World Summit 2025’, in New Delhi. (PMO)

Modi said that during the term of the previous Congress-led government, “the ecosystem of Urban Naxals had become so dominant that the rest of the country remained unaware of the extent of Maoist terrorism. While terrorism and Article 370 were widely debated, Urban Naxals occupied key institutions and actively worked to suppress discourse on Maoist violence. Just some days ago, several victims of Maoist terrorism had come to Delhi in large numbers. Some had lost their hands, legs, and eyes. They were innocent people, who had been affected by Maoist terrorism. Yet the opposition ecosystem ensured that their plight received little attention”.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Modi recounted the recent success in countering Maoist terror, Modi said that 303 Naxal operatives have surrendered in the past 75 hours and only three districts of the country now remain in the severe grip of left wing extremism.

“Eleven years ago, approximately 125 districts across the country were affected by Maoist terrorism. Today, that number has been significantly reduced to just 11 districts. Of these, only three remain severely impacted by Maoist influence... in the past 75 hours alone: 303 Naxalites have laid down their arms. These were not ordinary Naxalities—some carried bounties of ₹1 crore, ₹15 lakh, or ₹5 lakh,” he said.

He added: “In the last 50-55 years thousands were killed by Maoist terrorists. These Naxals would not allow schools or hospitals to be built... they would not let doctors enter clinics... they would bomb institutions. Maoist terrorism was an injustice to the young people... I used to feel agitated... this is the first time I am expressing my pain to the world.”

Calling Maoist terrorism a “great injustice and a grave sin against the nation’s youth”, Modi said: “I could not have let the youth of this country remain trapped in such circumstances. I know of those who lost their kin.... Therefore, since 2014, our government has worked with full sensitivity to reintegrate misguided youth into the mainstream.”

Talking about the states hit by Naxalism, the PM said: “In other states, the Constitution was in force across the country, in the Red Corridor, there was no one to even invoke its name. Governments were elected, but in those regions, they held no real authority. After dusk, stepping outside became perilous, and even those responsible for providing security to the public had to move under protection themselves.”

Recounting that headlines about Naxal violence were routinely reported from Bastar in Chhattisgarh — known as a hotbed of Naxalism — Modi said the same place is now known for its Bastar Olympics. “This is the real change. This Diwali, the regions freed from Maoist terrorism will celebrate with renewed joy. I want to assure the citizens that the day is not far when India will be completely free from Naxalism and Maoist violence. This is Modi’s guarantee.”