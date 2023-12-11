Modi asks institutions, individuals to work for developed India by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on institutions and individuals to work to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 while emphasising the country was going to take a “quantum leap”. “For India, this is the right time,” said Modi as he launched Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth via video conferencing on Monday and addressed the vice-chancellors, heads of institutes, and faculty members at the residences of governors across the country to mark the beginning of the initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Viksit Bharat @2047 was the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of India’s independence. Modi added history provides a time when a nation can make exponential strides in its development journey. “For India, this Amrit Kaal is ongoing and this is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap.”

He cited examples of the countries that took such a quantum jump in a set timeframe and turned into developed nations. “...every moment of this Amrit Kaal should be utilised.”

Modi called the struggle for freedom a source of motivation. He referred to the non-cooperation movement and social and educational reforms ahead of India’s freedom. Modi said Visva Bharati, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Nagpur University, etc were among the institutions established during this period to strengthen the country’s consciousness. “An entire generation of youth dedicated to the freedom of the nation came into being whose every effort was directed toward the goal of Independence.”

He added today every institution and individual should resolve to make every effort and act for Viksit Bharat. “The aim of your goals, your resolutions should be only one–developed India.”

Modi asked teachers and universities to think about finding ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace and also identify specific sectors for improvement towards achieving the goal.

He said the exam date has also been declared for the citizens. “We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day for the goal of Viksit Bharat. This is the environment we have to create as a family.”

Modi said India is going to be the leader in terms of the working-age population for 25-30 years and that the world recognises this. “Youth power is both the agent of change and the beneficiaries of change.”

He said the next 25 years were going to be decisive for the careers of the youth in colleges and universities today. Modi said the youth were going to create new families and a new society. He added they will decide how a developed India should be. “The government wants to connect every youth of the country with the action plan of a developed India.”

Modi said the government alone will not decide the roadmap of progress. “Every citizen will have inputs and active participation in it,” he said. Modi said the biggest resolutions can be accomplished by the mantra of everybody’s effort. He referred to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), the Digital India Campaign, and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic to highlight the power of the mantra.

Modi said there were high expectations from the scholars and they would shape the vision of the country’s development and channelise the youth power. “This is a great campaign to write the future of the country,” he said.

He urged the youth to send their suggestions for making India a developed nation

Modi underlined the need to channel the energy of university students and the youth towards achieving the goal. Modi suggested special campaigns in colleges and universities to connect more and more youth with the campaign.

He referred to the ideas portal related to Viksit Bharat and said suggestions can be given on five themes. “A prize has also been arranged for the best 10 suggestions. You can also give your suggestions on MyGov...,” he said.

Modi called for the need to create an “amrit generation”, which keeps the national interest paramount. He stressed the need to go beyond education and skills. Modi called for alertness for the national interest and civic sense. “When citizens, in whatever role, start doing their duty, the country moves forward.”

Modi asked educationists to suggest ways to boost the Clean India Mission, combat lifestyle issues, and for the youth to explore the world beyond mobile phones. He asked them to be role models for the students. Modi said social thinking is reflected in governance too. He said degree holders should have at least one vocational skill.