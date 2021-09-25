Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi at UNGA: PM announces world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 from global stage
Modi at UNGA: PM announces world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 from global stage

Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Modi said that the DNA vaccine can be administered to everyone above the age of 12.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:47 PM IST
An Ahmedabad-based drugmaker— Zydus Cadila — has manufactured ZyCoV-D, the second indigenous vaccine after Covaxin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the world’s first DNA vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the global platform. Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Modi said that the DNA vaccine can be administered to everyone above the age of 12.

"India, which lives on Sewa Paramo Dharma (service is the main duty), is engaged in vaccination development and manufacturing despite limited resources,” Modi said at the UNGA.

“I want to inform UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years," he added.

The prime minister was referring to Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 DNA vaccine which received emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India last month. The company expects to administer the first licensed shot from October but, according to the government, the price remains a “clear issue”.

On Thursday, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul told a press briefing that a decision on making the indigenously-developed needle-free Covid-19 vaccine as a part of the country’s vaccination programme will be taken soon. He said that preparations are underway and repeated discussions have been held to bring Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine in practical shape and implementation.

"The price is also a clear issue. Talks are going on and a decision will soon be taken. With full preparation, it will become a part of the country's national vaccination programme. We are looking forward to receiving recommendations of the NTAGI on the beneficiary or target group to which the vaccine has to be given. The work is in progress and you will hear more about this in the times to come," he said.

'Excellent, historic': Union ministers, CMs hail PM Modi's address at UNGA

Why PM Modi mentioned Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chanakya and Tagore 

Covid, terrorism, Pakistan: What PM Modi said at UN | Top 10 quotes

75 student satellites to launch into space on Independence Day: PM Modi at UNGA
