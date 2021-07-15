PM Modi backs UP model on Covid, governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday for its handling of Covid-19, boosting investment, and improving law and order, saying that the manner in which the state controlled the second wave of the pandemic was “unprecedented”.

Modi visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, inaugurated a convention centre built with Japanese assistance, laid the foundation of development projects worth ₹1,583 crore and hailed Indo-Japan ties.

The PM said Uttar Pradesh’s population -- roughly 200 million -- was more than a dozen big countries but the way it controlled the second wave and stopped its spread was: “unprecedented”.

“And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world is facing in 100 years. It is the biggest pandemic, and hence efforts made by Uttar Pradesh to tackle the corona are commendable,” said Modi. “But Kashi along with UP faced such a big problem with full strength. Even during difficult times, Kashi has shown it does not stop, nor does it get tired,” he added, appealing to the audience to not be careless and follow Covid-19 protocols.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Yogi Adityanath-led government for a “development-oriented approach” and bringing in the rule of law in the state. He said Uttar Pradesh emerged as the leading investment destination of the country due to the environment created by the government.

“UP, which was considered difficult to do business in a few years ago, is becoming a favourite place for Make in India today...Today, Yogiji is himself working hard and personally reviewing all development schemes,” the PM said at a public gathering at IIT-BHU grounds in Varanasi.

The PM’s endorsement is a boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government that was battling criticism from opposition parties and its own lawmakers over its handling of the second wave.

At the peak of the surge in April and May, several cities in the state reported shortages of oxygen, hospital beds and critical drugs, and many bodies were later found buried on the banks of the Ganga or floating in the river -- though the government disputed that these were Covid patients and said the administration made all arrangements for patients and their kin.

The Congress took a swipe at Modi, saying Varanasi wanted good governance, not speeches. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the city was “left to fend for itself” during the second wave of Covid-19.

The state goes to the polls in early 2022.

“Under PM Modi’s governance, Kashi has made a new identity in country and world. New Kashi is reaching new heights in development. This smart Kashi has become a model for the country and the world. PM Modi’s vision and inspiration are pushing people to new heights,” said Adiyanath.

The chief minister said projects worth ₹10,300 crore were completed in the last seven years and projects worth another ₹10,200 crore were in progress in Varanasi.

The state government also came in for praise for the state’s law and order situation.

In his speech, Modi hailed the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudraksh, and said the ₹186 crore-project had the shine of modernity and aura of culture.

“I want to congratulate everyone, the people of Kashi for this achievement, especially India’s ‘param mitra’ (close friend) Japan, the people of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japanese ambassador to India Suzuki Satoshi,” he said.

“There is one more person in today’s event, whom I cannot forget to name. Another friend of mine from Japan - Shinzo Abe. I remember, when Shinzo Abe came to Kashi as Prime Minister, I had discussed with him the idea of Rudraksh,” Modi said.

“Prime Minister Suga was the chief cabinet secretary at that time. Since then till the role of PM, he has been personally involved in this project continuously,” the PM added.

In a video message played at the ceremony, Suga congratulated India and said the two countries hared the same fundamental values “The Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC), Rudraksh, will be used as a stage to showcase Japan-India cooperation by hosting international conferences, cultural and art events. The centre will become a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India,” he said.

In his speech, Modi said that Kashi was emerging as a major medical hub for the “Purvanchal” (eastern region) and praised the inauguration of 14 oxygen plants at various city hospitals. He reiterated that the cleanliness of the Ganga and beautification of Varanasi were the top priorities for his government.

