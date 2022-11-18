Modi calls for penalising nations backing terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for penalising the countries supporting terrorism as part of their foreign policy by providing political, ideological, and financial support to the terror groups in an indirect reference to Pakistan. He said India is helping build momentum against terror funding while underlining the need for isolating organisations and individuals creating sympathy for terrorists.

“...terrorist organisations get money through several sources. One source is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological, and financial support to them,” he said in his inaugural address at the No Money for Terror (NMFT)’s third ministerial conference.

Modi said international organisations must not think that the absence of war means peace. “Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.” He asked the international community to unite in the fight against terror. “There can be no ifs and buts in such matters. The world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror.”

Modi said there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism. “The intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. ...indirect arguments are made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists.”

Modi said there is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. “It [terrorism] is an attack on humanity, freedom, and civilisation. It knows no boundaries. Only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism.”

Modi said the tactical gains against terrorism will be lost without a larger strategy to stem its finances. “Fighting a terrorist and fighting terrorism are two different things. A terrorist may be neutralised with weapons. Immediate tactical responses to terrorists may be an operational matter. But tactical gains will soon be lost without a larger strategy aimed at hurting their finances.”

Modi said a terrorist is an individual but terrorism is a network of individuals and organisations. “Uprooting terrorism needs a larger proactive response. If we want our citizens to be safe, then we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks, and hit their finances.”

Modi said their intention is to bring the world together in taking the war against terrorism to the next level. “The delegates have a chance to interact with a country and people who have been firm in tackling terror. ...even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted.” Modi highlighted India’s role in the war on terror.

In his address at the conference, Union home minister Amit Shah said terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group. He said terrorists and terror groups understand the nuances of modern weapons, information technology, and the dynamics of the cyber and financial spaces and use them.

Shah said the transformation of terrorism from “dynamite to Metaverse” and “AK-47 to virtual assets” is a matter of concern. “...we have to work together to formulate a common strategy against it.”

He referred to countries seeking to undermine or even hinder the collective resolve against terrorism. “We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists...protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. ...it will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed.”

At least 77 countries other than India and 16 multilateral agencies such as Interpol are attending the conference, the third since 2018. Delegates are expected to discuss global trends in terror financing, terrorism, the use of social media, the dark web for funding terror organisations, and the nexus between terrorists and organised crimes.

Ministers of 20 countries are taking part in the two-day conference. Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited while China opted out of it.