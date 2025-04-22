Modi calls India-Saudi bond strong pillar of stability amid uncertainties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Saudi Arabia as a trusted friend and strategic ally and said the Saudi-India relations have expanded significantly since the Strategic Partnership Council was created in 2019. Modi said trade between the two countries has grown even amid global challenges. (ANI)

“Our partnership has limitless potential. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong as a pillar of stability,” Modi said in an interview with Arab News ahead of his third visit to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

Modi praised Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He called him a strong advocate of bilateral ties and a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Saudi Vision 2030.

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” he said.

Modi referred to shared economic ambitions and said trade between the two countries has grown even amid global challenges. He called energy, agriculture, and fertilizers key sectors. Modi welcomed deeper integration of Saudi and Indian businesses, particularly in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and technology. “Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Modi called Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the World Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup a matter of immense pride. He said growing India-Saudi defence cooperation and joint military exercises signal increasing strategic trust.

Modi called the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor launched during the G20 Summit in 2023 a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity, and growth in the entire region.