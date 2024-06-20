‘Modi facilitated capture of educational institutions’: Rahul Gandhi on UGC-NET cancellation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government day after the UGC-NET examination was cancelled.



“During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks,” he added.



“It was being said that Modi ji stopped Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn't want to stop paper leaks in India,” Gandhi said at a press briefing.



“The reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP's parent organisation. Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity,” he added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Reuters)

“It's happening because all our institutions have been captured. Our Vice-Chancellors are placed not based on merit. But because they belong to a particular organisation. And this organisation and the BJP have penetrated our education system and destroyed it,” Gandhi added.



“What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy with demonetization, has now been done to the education system. The reason this is happening and the reason you're suffering is because an independent, objective education system has been demolished...It is very important that the people who are guilty here are brought to book and they are punished,” he said.

The former Congress president said that the party will raise the issue in Parliament when the Monsoon session begins on June 24.



On Wednesday, the Education ministry announced the cancellation of UGC-NET examination a day it was conducted across the country. “On 19th June, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised,” the ministry had said.