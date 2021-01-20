IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi gets SOS message for Covid vaccines from Dominica
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to consider the request from Dominica for Covid vaccine(AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to consider the request from Dominica for Covid vaccine(AP)
india news

PM Modi gets SOS message for Covid vaccines from Dominica

  • PM Modi has already tweeted that India is committed to meeting the health care needs of the global community.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:55 PM IST

With India flying the much-needed Covid 19 vaccine to Bhutan and Maldives today, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica has written to PM Narendra Modi to seek Covid vaccines to shield his citizens from the coronavirus disease.

In a letter to PM Modi on Tuesday, PM Skerrit wrote: “As we enter 2021 and persevere in our fight against Covid-19, Dominica’s population of 72,100 is in urgent need of enough doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. I, therefore, request, with great humility and respect, that you assist us by donating the doses we need to make our population safe (optimally 70,000 first and second doses).”

PM Modi has already tweeted that India is committed to meeting the health care needs of the global community. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said India, the pharmacy of the world, will deliver vaccines to overcome the pandemic challenges.

In his letter, PM Skerrit said: “I draw your kind attention to the enormous challenge faced by our people in obtaining a vaccine for Covid-19. Notwithstanding the pledge by Oxford-AstraZeneca to provide more than half of its doses to the world’s developing nations, as it currently stands, the large number of Dominicans will not be able to obtain a vaccine for a very long time. We are a small island developing nation, and are unable to compete with larger nations with greater demand for vaccines and more funds with which to pay for it.”

He reminded PM Narendra Modi that his country has often been the fortunate recipient of assistance from India. “In 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Government of India graciously provided USD 100,000 for immediate relief, as well as a further USD 1 million for the rebuilding of essential infrastructure. In 2016, India also provided medicine for Dominicans as part of a grant in aid scheme. We hope now to again be able to rely on your generosity,” the letter added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid vaccine prime minister narendra modi narendra modi covaxin
app
Close
e-paper
Sebastian Almeida with his new collection of guitars. (HT PHOTO)
Sebastian Almeida with his new collection of guitars. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago

By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:10 PM IST
As part of the scandal, crucial case related information and documents were allegedly being leaked since 2018 to individuals/companies being investigated for bank frauds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the release of financial assistance of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the release of financial assistance of around 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:11 PM IST
"Formidable competitors on the field and solid partners off it" is how PM Modi sees the relationship between India and Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta (centre), the former chief executive officer of BARC India and key accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (centre), the former chief executive officer of BARC India and key accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
india news

TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The crime branch alleged that Partho Dasgupta had misused his official position and manipulated TRPs of certain news channels to benefit Republic TV and R Bharat channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Vaccine Maitri: India dispatches Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Further shipments by India will be made for Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, according to a statement by MEA
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris particularly struck a chord with Tamil people and her heritage when she called out to her ‘chithis’ (referring to a parent’s younger sister in Tamil) during her speech in August at the Democratic National Convention.(M Roopesh/HT Photo )
Kamala Harris particularly struck a chord with Tamil people and her heritage when she called out to her ‘chithis’ (referring to a parent’s younger sister in Tamil) during her speech in August at the Democratic National Convention.(M Roopesh/HT Photo )
india news

‘Like winning Olympic gold’: Kamala Harris' village gears up for her oath taking

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United State on January 20 and Harris will be vice-president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have rejected the committee formed by SC on the grounds that it is pro-government. (REUTERS)
Farmers have rejected the committee formed by SC on the grounds that it is pro-government. (REUTERS)
india news

Farm laws: SC irked over criticism of court-appointed committee members

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there was no question of bias as the committee has not been given any adjudicatory powers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

TMC MP asks PM Modi to publish controversial book on Netaji, IMA

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that as per an official note exchanged between the MoD and the ministry of external affairs, pages 186 -191 of the unpublished book could add to the view that Netaji may not have died but survived the plane crash in August 1945
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC workers sanitise the area in front of bird enclosure at Lokmanya Tilak BMC Market , in Mumbai on January 14. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
BMC workers sanitise the area in front of bird enclosure at Lokmanya Tilak BMC Market , in Mumbai on January 14. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
india news

Avian flu: 1,795 complaints of bird deaths in Mumbai, says BMC

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Complaints include deaths of crows, pigeons and other birds, but not chicken, said BMC, even as it added that in many cases, there are multiple calls for a single death, raising the number of complaints higher than that of actual deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sector

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The ceasefire violation from across the LoC took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
india news

Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
This is the second edition of the metric for assessing the innovation capabilities of Indian states and Union Territories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
india news

Pakistan names general envoy to Saudi Arabia as military seeks control of ties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Pakistani ambassador’s position in Riyadh has often been held by retired military officers, reflecting the fact that defence ties form the bedrock of bilateral ties, Dawn reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
india news

Bird flu in Chhattisgarh: 45 wild mynas die in Bijapur, samples to be tested

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP