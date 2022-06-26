Modi has endured pain for 19 years, says Shah

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi silently endured the pain of false allegations for 19 years like Lord Shiva, who swallowed poison and held it in his throat, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to Modi and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“Only a strong-willed person could have taken a stand to not say anything till the judicial process reached its finality. Our tall leader (Modi) endured the pain of these politically motivated false allegations for 19 long years without saying a word. I saw him suffering through this very closely,” Shah, Modi’s trusted colleague for years, said in an interview with news agency ANI.

The home minister said the Gujarat government did everything in its power to control the riots in 2002.

He accused the trio of opposition parties, ideologically motivated journalists and some NGOs for spreading false allegations against Modi (who was the chief minister in the state in 2002). Shah said this “trikut” or trio created an ecosystem where they started believing the lies to be true. “But the public sees everything. We have never lost an election in Gujarat. The mandate tells us the public didn’t believe in these lies,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the SIT clean chit to 64 people, including PM Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The court dismissed a plea by late Congress MP Ehsan Jafri’s wife Zakia Jafri, stating that it was “devoid of merit and tried to create sensation by making false revelations”. Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre on the first day of the riots in 2002.

Hailing the SC order, Shah demanded an apology from motivated people, who he said targeted Modi for years.

He named activist Teesta Setalvad as one of the people for spreading lies about the riots.

The home minister said the riots were triggered by the burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra, in which 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsewaks were burnt alive. “I saw a 16-day-old child, sitting in her mother’s lap, being set on fire. I did the cremation with my own hands,” he told ANI.

Apart from concluding that there was no tangible material to prove that the riots were state-sponsored, planned, and a conspiracy hatched at the highest level in the state to target the minority community following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002, a three-judge bench led by justice AM Khanwilkar was also scathing in its criticism of the “sensation creating” statements of “disgruntled officials” that claimed this.

Referring to the observation made by the SC, Shah said on Saturday the apex court said in its order that the state government under Modi made all the efforts to control the Gujarat riots and took the right decisions at the right time. Asked if there was a delay in the state government under Modi requisitioning the army to control the riots, Shah said the government’s response was “swift and neutral”.

“When the Gujarat bandh (curfew) was declared, we called in the army. It takes some time for army to reach,” he said. He also took a jibe at the Congress for not doing anything in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots despite the army headquarters being in Delhi. “How many SITs were constituted then? An SIT was formed in 1984 riots after our government came to the power,” Shah said.

The SIT, appointed by the apex court, conducted the investigation into the riots and gave a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others. The Gujarat high court’s order dated October 5, 2017, also upheld the SIT’s clean chit to Modi.

Shah said on Saturday the Gujarat government gave consent for the SIT because it had nothing to hide. He said Prime Minister Modi, as Gujarat CM, appeared before the SIT without any “dharna” or “drama”, an apparent jibe at the Congress’ “satyagraha” over the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Rejecting assertions that Modi influenced the SIT probe, Shah said: “It was a court monitored probe. The officers appointed in the SIT came from the Centre. How could it have been influenced?”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Saturday the Supreme Court’s decisions should not be politicised. “The decisions of SC should never be politicised, but bhakts believe that the SC has said for Gujarat/(Narendra) Modi that ‘tussi mahan ho’ (you are great),” Singhvi tweeted in a dig at the BJP and its followers.

“The SC has only upheld the SIT, according to which there was no conspiracy and violence was spontaneous reaction. We should not forget that several persons were convicted for murder in Gujarat riots,” he added.

