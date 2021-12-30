Modi in Uttarakhand: Congress ignored development despite knowing its a border state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an attack on opposition Congress accusing it of “ignoring” the development of Uttarakhand when in power, despite knowing that the state shared an international border with China and Nepal.

He was speaking at a rally in MB college ground at Haldwani -- his second poll-related programme in the hill state, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022.

“The previous governments ignored the development of Uttarakhand despite knowing it’s a border state that is very important for national security. By ignoring the development of the Himalayan state, they ignored national security. The mothers of Kumaon who gave their sons for the security of the nation will never forget it,” said Modi, training his guns on previous Congress governments in the state.

“These people also made our forces wait for various important things, whether it was the implementation of One Rank One Pension, advanced weapons or basic necessities like bullet proof jackets. But they were always ahead in insulting our jawans. This will never be forgotten by the people of Kumaon who gave Kumaon Regiment to the Indian army,” he added.

The state unit of the Congress responded to the PM’s allegations saying: the prime minister’s repeated visits ahead of the polls prove that he thinks the party’s state ministers and MLAs are “incapable”.

Citing the 3000MW hydroelectric power project in Lakhwar -- for which he laid the foundation stone on Thursday -- the PM accused previous Congress regimes of delaying big infrastructure projects.

“Earlier, whenever big development projects came up for discussion, it was heard that ‘so and so project is pending since years or incomplete since years. This statement was the trademark of previous governments. The same was with Lakhwar project, which first came into discussion in 1976. It has been close to 50 years; no work was done on it. Today, our government is laying its foundation to start the work.”

“Wonder, why was this delayed for such a long time for no reason when it was known that it will be beneficial for the people of Uttarakhand and neighbouring states... Uttarakhand has completed 20 years since its formation. And during this period, people of the state have also witnessed governments which said, ‘you can loot the state’. Those who love Uttarakhand will never do so because it is known as Devbhoomi,” he said.

The BJP governments at the centre and in the state are “committed to work for the development of Uttarakhand”, he added.

Speaking at the event, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the PM on “behalf of 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand” and said the state is grateful to him for his special affection towards it.

He also lashed out at Congress for “insulting” late CDS Bipin Rawat.

“Uttarakhand is proud of their son General Bipin Rawat who was the first CDS and passed away recently. But the Congress leaders insulted him... Now they are doing a gimmick by offering respect to him,” he said.

During the event, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation of development projects worth ₹17,547crore including the Lakhwar project , a four-lane road project from Moradabad to Kashipur and 73 water supply schemes worth ₹1250cr in 13 districts under Jal Jivan Mission scheme.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik, Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, former CMs Trivendra Singh Rawat Tirath Singh Rawat and Vijay Bahuguna were among those present at the event.

Congress’s Uttarakhand spokesperson, Garima Dasauni, said the BJP’s gambit to seek votes in PM Modi’s name would not work this time. “After PM Modi’s flop Dehradun rally on December 4, his Haldwani rally was scheduled on December 24. But it was postponed to December 30 after the highly successful rally by Rahul Gandhi on December 16. Also, his repeated rallies in the state are just proving that he thinks that the party’s MLAs and state ministers are incapable of winning the election. Hence, asking people to vote on his face value. But this time, this move will fail and BJP will face a drubbing in the upcoming elections.”