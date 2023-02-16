Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav, calls tribal development, education priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the development and education of tribals a priority for his government as he inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav to celebrate tribal cultures and products in New Delhi.

“In the last eight to 10 years, events associated with tribal culture have been organised. For me, their development is of utmost importance. I have observed their culture closely. I have experienced it and learnt from it.”

Modi credited the government’s efforts for the growing demand for India’s traditional products. “During earlier governments, cutting bamboo was restricted...we have lifted this [restriction]. This has led to a great demand for bamboo products. The government is working to further increase the demand for products associated with tribals,” he said.

He referred to Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for ensuring the availability of primary processing and value addition for forest produce to boost employment. “...90 forest products have been covered under the minimum support price scheme.” He added self-help groups were working across the country for tribal women.

Modi referred to the announcement of PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman in this year’s Union budget for financial incentives for traditional artisans and craftspeople and help them integrate into the value chain for small enterprises.

He said skill training and marketing support will also be provided under the scheme. “This will benefit the youth immensely. We are working to create job opportunities for tribal youths.”

Modi hit out at the previous governments for failing to set up schools in tribal areas. “We took up the challenge when I was the chief minister of Gujarat and established such schools. The education of tribal children is our priority.”

He said the number of Eklavya residential schools for scheduled tribes went up to over 500 schools in 2022 compared to 90 that were set up from 2004 to 2014.

Modi said his government honours the tribal history. “For the first time, India has a tribal President.”