Modi meets Bangladesh’s Yunus, conveys deep concerns about safety of Hindus

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday directly conveyed India’s deep concerns about the safety of Bangladesh’s Hindus and other minorities to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus and said he expects Dhaka to ensure their security and thoroughly investigate instances of atrocities against them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand (PMO/ via PTI)

The two leaders met for the first time since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in student-led protests last August on the margins of the Bimstec Summit in Bangkok. The security of Bangladesh’s minorities has emerged as the most contentious issue between the two sides since then, with New Delhi repeatedly urging Dhaka to ensure their security.

Several other contentious issues, including the caretaker administration’s request for extraditing Hasina, the management of the border and transnational crimes, and the holding of elections in Bangladesh, figured in the 40-minute meeting. An Indian statement offered no characterisation of the talks, while a Bangladeshi readout described the meeting as “candid, productive and constructive”.

Modi underlined India’s “deep concerns” about the safety of Bangladesh’s minorities, including Hindus, and “expressed his expectation that the government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities committed against them”, foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing.

Modi also said the two sides should avoid rhetoric that vitiates the environment and hoped all issues of mutual interest will be addressed and resolved “bilaterally through constructive discussions” in the interest of mutually beneficial ties.

Yunus responded to Modi’s concerns by saying that reports of attacks on the minorities “were hugely inflated” and “the bulk of them were fake news”, the Bangladeshi readout said. Besides asking Modi to send journalists to Bangladesh to investigate the attacks, Yunus said he had created a system for monitoring religious violence and his government is taking “serious actions” to stop such incidents.

Yunus enquired about the status of Dhaka’s request for extraditing Hasina, currently in self-exile in India, and pointed out she has made “false and inflammatory remarks” and is trying to destabilise Bangladesh. “We request that the government of India take appropriate measures to restrain her from continuing to make such incendiary statements while she remains in your country,” he said, adding that the UN human rights agency has confirmed human rights abuses by Awami League activists.

Misri acknowledged the extradition request figured in the meeting but declined to go into specifics. “At this time, it will not be appropriate for me to say anything more on this issue,” he said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Bangladesh side is yet to complete certain legal formalities in connection with the extradition request.

Modi also reiterated India’s support for a “democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive” Bangladesh and emphasised New Delhi’s people-centric approach to bilateral ties while noting that cooperation between the two sides has brought tangible benefits to the people. He underlined India’s desire to forge a “positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism”.

In the context of the management of the 4,096-km border between India and Bangladesh, Modi said the strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal crossings, especially at night, are “necessary for maintaining border security and stability”. Bilateral mechanisms can meet to review and take forward ties in this sphere, he said.

Yunus, on the other hand, raised Dhaka’s long-standing concerns about “border killings” and sought joint efforts to reduce fatalities and to build trust. The Bangladeshi readout quoted Modi as saying that Indian border guards “opened fire only in self-defence and the fatalities occurred in Indian territories”.

Misri responded to a question on the holding of elections in Bangladesh by saying that Modi had conveyed his thoughts on this issue to Yunus, including his expectations about a “democratic, inclusive and stable Bangladesh”. He added, “Regular and inclusive elections play a very important part in any democracy.”

Other matters that figured in the meeting included the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, which is set to expire in 2026, sharing of the waters of Teesta River, and the Bimstec under the chairmanship of Bangladesh, including efforts to advance regional integration. Yunus sought India’s support for a free trade agreement among the seven members of Bimstec.

Yunus also said Bangladesh “deeply values” its ties with India, and remains thankful for New Delhi’s unwavering support “during our most challenging time in 1971” - a reference to Indian support during Bangladesh’s war of liberation.