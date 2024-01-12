Modi offers prayers at Nashik’s Shree Kalaram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Shree Kalaram temple on the banks of Godavari in Maharashtra’s Nashik days before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik. (ANI)

Shree Kalaram Temple was built in 1782 at the site of an old wooden structure where Lord Ram is believed to have lived during exile. It is also known for BR Ambedkar’s protest in March 1930 seeking entry for Dalits into the shrine.

Modi first conducted a jal pujan at the Godavari river before arriving at the Shree Kalaram Temple, where he performed aarti. Later addressing a gathering in Nashik, Modi said, “Various great personalities of India are connected to Maharashtra. Lord Ram spent a lot of time in Nashik, the land of Panchavati. Today, I bow to this land and salute with reverence.”

In a post on X, Modi said, “At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram’s triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience.”

Modi also cleaned the premises of the temple as a part of his call to keep religious places clean. “I called for carrying out cleanliness drive at temples and other religious places. Today I got the opportunity to offer prayers and clean the Shree Kalaram Temple premises.” He reiterated the call for the drive ahead of the Ram Temple consecration.

Modi’s initial plan did not include a visit to Shree Kalaram Temple. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said he will offer prayers there on January 22 when Ayodhya Ram Temple will be consecrated.

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena’s Thackeray faction, said Modi’s initial plans did not include a Kalaram Temple visit. “But as Shiv Sena has announced we will do Puja in Kalaram Mandir on January 22, they also planned Modi’s visit.”

Modi also held a road show ahead of attending a festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were among those who accompanied him.

Modi called on eradicating all forms of dynasty politics. He added that youth participation in politics will dilute dynasty politics. “First-time voters can bring new energy and strength to our democracy.” He said India is among the top five economies of the world and added that youth power is behind this. “India is among the top three start-up systems in the world. India is making innovations. India is filing record patents...”