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Modi reaches out to Kuwaiti Amir after airport attack, calls for de-escalation

PM MOdi condemned attacks targeting Kuwaiti territory and airspace, including an assault on its airport that killed an Indian national and injured several others

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 09:41 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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India on Tuesday pressed for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the West Asia conflict as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah to review bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

PM Modi dialled Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah to review bilateral relations and the situation in the region (FILE PHOTO)

Modi’s phone conversation with the Kuwaiti ruler was part of India’s outreach to key players in West Asia amid the crisis triggered by Israel and the US’s war against Iran. Besides being home to one million Indians, Kuwait is also a key energy supplier for India.

While exchanging views on the evolving security situation in West Asia, Modi expressed “deep concern” at the escalation of tensions and reiterated India’s “strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, according to a readout from the Indian government.

Modi reiterated India’s call for “de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for earliest restoration of peace and stability”. He also thanked the Amir for his personal attention to the well-being and safety of Kuwait’s large Indian community.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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