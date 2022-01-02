Modi releases fresh instalment of PM-KISAN

Farmers should adopt zero-budget natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised on Saturday while releasing the tenth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a cash-transfer scheme for farmers, which would disburse ₹20,000 crore to nearly 100 million agricultural households.

The country will become self-sufficient only when farmers became self-sufficient, Modi said while interacting with several farmer producer organisations through videoconferencing.

“The formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organizations scheme further the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by making our agricultural economy not only sustainable but the biggest contributor to our GDP,” Modi said.

The virtual event was attended by nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions.

The Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than ₹14 crore to about 351 farmer producer organisations that would benefit 124,000 farmers.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to every landowning farmer with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal instalments.

The central government has paid nearly ₹161,000 crore since the scheme was launched on 24 February 2019. The previous instalment was released in August 2021.

Besides landholding records, most states require farmers to provide at least four sets of verified documents to be eligible for the PM-KISAN scheme: the Aadhaar number, phone number, bank account details and know-your-customer credentials.