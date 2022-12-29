Modi rushes to Ahmedabad as ailing mother taken to hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Hiraben, 99, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital in the morning owing to her ill health. Her condition was stable, hospital authorities said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister rushed to Ahmedabad following the news of his mother’s deteriorating health at her residence in Gandhinagar. Modi reached UN Mehta Hospital around 3.30pm, where he stayed for about an hour and a half. He later left for New Delhi.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Ahmedabad Police issued a notification declaring the city as a ‘No Drone Zone’ from 2pm till midnight owing to security reasons.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to her deteriorated health. But now her health condition is stable,” the hospital’s official spokesperson said in a statement. Modi also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

Hiraben was expected to be discharged in a day or two, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jugalji Thakor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several political leaders reached the hospital after news of the PM’s mother’s health spread. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the hospital after a cabinet meeting, besides health minister Hrishikesh Patel.

Other leaders prayed for Hiraben’s speedy recovery.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “The love between Mother and son is eternal and invaluable. Modiji, in this tough times, my love and support is with you. I hope that your mother gets well soon.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended her wishes. “We heard about the news of the mother of the PM not well. In this time we all are with him. I pray to God that she recovers her health,” she tweeted.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.