PM Modi likely to flag off 7th Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30. Full list of other trains

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 10:04 PM IST

This will be the first Vande Bharat train for West Bengal as well as Eastern India and the 7th Vande Bharat across the country.

Vande Bharat Express.(ANI videograb)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The trial run for the new Vande Bharat Express – to ply between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal – has been completed. The semi-high-speed train completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, news agency ANI reported, citing official statement. The train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. This will be the first Vande Bharat train for West Bengal as well as Eastern India and the 7th Vande Bharat across the country. Also read | 7th Vande Bharat Express between Howrah, NJP set for trial before flag-off: Report

“The trial run was completed successfully and we are waiting for the final day for its service,” Shuvendu Chowdhury, Divisional Rail Manager (DRM) Katihar- Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR), was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here's a list of other 6 Vande Bharat trains in the country:

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Bilaspur-Nag Vande Bharat Express

The first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train was launched in 2019 and the latest was flagged off on the Bilaspur-Nagpur route on December 11. The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat was inaugurated in October.

By August next year, the Railways aims to inaugurate 75 Vande Bharat trains.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

vande bharat express
