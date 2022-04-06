Modi says politics, national policy go hand in hand for BJP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not differentiate between politics and nation-building and is committed to the upliftment of marginalised, socially and economically deprived, and women. “For us, politics and national policy go hand in hand…,” he said in his address to the party workers on the BJP’s foundation day.

Modi said the policy of India-first and self-reliance have given the country a chance to forge ahead without giving in to any pressure. “Today, there is an India which stands firm for its interests, without any fear or pressure. When the whole world is divided into two opposite poles, India is being seen as a country which can speak firmly and of humanity.” He said the country today has intent, policy, decision-making ability, and determination for setting goals and accomplishing them.

Modi’s comments come against the backdrop of the mounting pressure from the US and other Western countries to take a tougher position against Moscow in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi said the feat of meeting the export target of $400 billion, administering 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, and giving free foodgrains to 800 million people amid the global pandemic shows India’s capacity. He credited the ideology of “antodaya” or ensuring benefits reach the last person standing in the queue for the party’s rise and successes, including in the February-March polls in four states, where the party retained power. “With the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, we are getting everyone’s vishwas [trust].”

In his virtual address, Modi said this year’s foundation day has become important for three more reasons. “The first reason is that we are celebrating 75 years of independence and it is a great opportunity for inspiration. The second reason is the rapidly changing global conditions, the changing global order, and the new possibilities that are constantly being created for India. The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states and after three decades, the number of members of a party in the Rajya Sabha has reached 100.”

Modi said the party will strive to push for the establishment of democratic principles in states and for the defeat of “anti-democratic forces”. He assured the part workers the BJP will not stop striving till it ensures the defeat of these forces.

Modi lashed out at dynastic parties and said the BJP is the only party that made the dynasty an electoral issue and created awareness about it. Modi said parties, where one family dominates, have cost the youth opportunities. He added these parties do not abide by the tents of the Constitution. “Even today our workers are fighting against injustice, atrocities, and violence with democratic values,” he said. “…There are some political parties at the central level and in different states which work only for the interests of their families.”

Modi took a swipe at regional parties and said some of them have been trying to form a front against the BJP. He added these parties may be in different states but are bound by the strings of dynastic politics and often “cover each other’s corruption.”

Modi said social justice forms the core of the government’s decision-making. “The BJP has not only given competition to those who carried out vote bank politics but has also been successful in explaining its disadvantages to the people.” He said the party has set out to ensure schemes reach all the intended beneficiaries. “We have resolved to ensure saturation of all schemes...public welfare schemes will reach 100% of the beneficiaries. This campaign to reach saturation means to eliminate the tendency to profit on the basis of selfishness.”

Modi referred to the support the party has got from women voters due to the schemes such as subsidised cooking gas, toilets, and concrete houses. He added the support is not just an election event. “This is such a social and national awakening that will be analysed in history.”

