‘Matter of pride’: After Arvind Kejriwal's ‘who are you’ remark, PM Modi shares post praising Nitin Nabin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a post about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin, detailing his journey from a student to becoming a legislator. He did not name anyone, but it was seen as a rebuff to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal after he made a disparaging remark about Nabin.

In December 2025, PM Modi praised him for having distinguished himself as a hardworking worker when Nabin was appointed as the BJP’s working president. (File Image)

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“This simplicity and straightforwardness are a matter of pride for every BJP worker…” Modi said, sharing the post of Piyush Padmakar, an old associate of Nabin.

Padmakar wrote the post on Sunday about Nabin’s humility and how he lived frugally as a student despite his father being a legislator in Bihar. “…Even then, Nitin was the most disciplined and sociable among the four friends. If there were fights among us, it was Nitin who would resolve them,” Padmkar wrote.

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On Monday, the BJP responded sharply to Kejriwal’s post on X, asking, who are you in response to Nabin’s attack on the Opposition for politicising the alleged irregularities in donation collections at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking in Lucknow on Sunday, Nabin lashed out at leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, saying they should not consider “Hindus as weak”. He accused them of staying silent when “their people insult Hindu deities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking in Lucknow on Sunday, Nabin lashed out at leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, saying they should not consider “Hindus as weak”. He accused them of staying silent when “their people insult Hindu deities.” {{/usCountry}}

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In December 2025, Modi praised him for having distinguished himself as a hardworking worker when Nabin was appointed as the BJP’s working president. Modi called Nabin an industrious leader with rich organisational experience and an impressive record as a legislator and minister in Bihar. “He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come…” Modi had said in a post on X.