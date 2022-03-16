Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Modi slams politicisation of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
india news

Modi slams politicisation of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

He said opposition parties made a desperate attempt to take “political advantage” of the evacuation process
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 08:39 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed chief ministers of some states for “politicising” the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine, people aware of the matter said.

Addressing a parliamentary party meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said opposition parties made a desperate attempt to take “political advantage” of the evacuation process.

The comments came after external affairs minister S Jaishankar made a presentation on the government’s efforts to evacuate Indians, mostly students in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The PM said the states ruled by the opposition parties did not even provide information about the domicile residents who were trapped in the war-torn country. Instead of sending these details to the information counters opened by the Union government, they tried to make public statements to draw political mileage,” said a party functionary.

The functionary added the Cabinet secretary was in touch with the state chief secretaries for the information of those stranded in Ukraine.

“The chief secretaries were asked to send people to the families of those who were stranded but they did not do so. Eventually, BJP president JP Nadda was asked to send party leaders to assure these families. So, the PM congratulated Nadda ji for giving moral support to the families,” the functionary said.

RELATED STORIES

Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha that India ensured the safe return of 22,500 citizens as part of Operation Ganga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP