Modi, Prabowo inaugurate ASI-led Prambanan temple restoration project in Indonesia

A project to restore and conserve the 9th-century Prambanan temple compound at Yogyakarta in Indonesia was inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto, who described the shrine as an example of the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated the ASI-led restoration of Indonesia’s 9th-century Prambanan Temple. (AP)

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The two leaders flew by helicopter from Yogyakarta city on Java island to the temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is implementing the conservation and restoration project. The complex, located about 20 km from Yogyakarta city, has temples dedicated to Lords Brahma, Shiva and Vishnu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes blessings during his visit to the Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta (DPR PMO)

“This initiative is a shining example of the enduring civilisational bonds between India and Indonesia, rooted in a shared heritage that has connected our people for centuries,” Modi said about the project in a social media post. The temple, he said, is a “timeless symbol of our cultural and spiritual links”, and preserving it is “about safeguarding the traditions that continue to inspire generations”.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi added, “India is privileged to partner with Indonesia in this important endeavour. As nations with deep cultural connections, India and Indonesia will continue to work together to celebrate our shared past while building an even stronger future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi added, “India is privileged to partner with Indonesia in this important endeavour. As nations with deep cultural connections, India and Indonesia will continue to work together to celebrate our shared past while building an even stronger future.” {{/usCountry}}

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Prabowo said the Prambanan temple is a reminder of the strong civilisational ties between Indonesia and India dating back more than 1,000 years. The relations between the two sides are built not only through political, economic and defence cooperation, but also through cultural values and mutual respect passed down from generation to generation.

The temple is also a symbol of Indonesian civilisation that upholds science, art, spirituality and humanitarian values, and the reliefs depicting the Ramayana carved into its walls testify to the cultural closeness between Indonesia and India, Prabowo said.

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The two leaders unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the launch of the conservation project, which follows the understanding reached during Prabowo’s visit to India in 2025 on India’s assistance in restoring temples at the site.

India has successfully restored and conserved several World Heritage Sites in Southeast Asia. The ASI earlier carried out extensive documentation at the Borobudur temple compounds in Indonesia.

Modi said at the conclusion of his visit to Indonesia that the outcomes had opened new avenues for cooperation in defence, security, maritime collaboration, emerging technologies, AI and digital innovation. Indonesia was the first stop on a three-nation tour that also includes Australia and New Zealand. As a special gesture, Modi was seen off at the airport by Prabowo.