Ukraine war: PM Modi talks to Putin, Zelensky on evacuation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for evacuating hundreds of Indians from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and reiterated his call for a negotiated settlement of the crisis.

During his phone conversation with the Russian president, Modi even suggested a “direct conversation” between Putin and Zelensky might “greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts”, according to an official statement.

The main focus of India’s evacuation efforts in Ukraine over the past few days has been the safe exit of some 700 Indians, mostly students, from Sumy. More than 17,000 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine on evacuation flights, including those who were stranded in other conflict zones in the eastern part of the country witnessing heavy Russian shelling and violence.

Modi spoke first to Zelensky and sought continued support from the Ukrainian government for efforts to evacuate Indians from Sumy, people familiar with the matter said. During his subsequent conversation with Putin, Modi stressed the importance of the safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy at the earliest. Putin assured Modi of “all possible cooperation” for their evacuation.

The Prime Minister discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine with both leaders and appreciated the direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Modi urged Putin to hold direct talks with Zelensky, in addition to the negotiations between their teams, the people said.

Modi also thanked Zelensky for the help extended by the Ukrainian government for evacuating Indian nationals. During his conversation with Putin, he appreciated the announcement of a ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

The Indian side is awaiting security clearances from Russian and Ukrainian authorities to move forward with the evacuation of some 700 Indians from Sumy city.

Zelensky and Putin also briefed Modi on the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The two sides held the third round of talks on Monday night.

The phone call between Modi and Zelensky lasted about 35 minutes, while the conversation with Putin lasted about 50 minutes.

An official statement said Modi “expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis” during the call with Zelensky. He reiterated his call for “immediate cessation of violence” and noted that India has “always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties”, the statement said.

He expressed “deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation”, the statement added.

According to an official readout of the call with Putin, Modi welcomed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed the hope that they will lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested a “direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelensky may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts”.

When Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety of Indian students still remaining in Sumy, Putin briefed the Prime Minister about ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating the evacuation of civilians, including Indians.

A statement from the Russian embassy quoted Putin as saying that “nationalists, using force and different kinds of provocations”, were preventing the evacuation of civilians, including foreign citizens, from battle zones. Putin contended that Indian students held by “radicals” in Kharkiv managed to leave the city “only after strong international pressure” on Ukrainian authorities.

Russian military personnel are making every effort to ensure the evacuation of Indians from Sumy, Putin said. The Russian statement further said Modi “indicated his readiness to provide any possible assistance” to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

This was Modi’s second phone conversation with both leaders. Zelenskyy called Modi on February 26 to seek India’s support at the UN Security Council. At the time Modi had repeated his call for an immediate end to violence and return to dialogue.

India has so far abstained on several crucial votes on the Ukraine crisis at the UN Security Council and General Assembly and other UN bodies in view of the close relations with Russia.

Modi and Putin last spoke hours after the Russian president ordered the special military operation in support of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Monday’s phone conversations were part of India’s ramped up efforts to get all its citizens out of Ukraine.

The Indian side has repeatedly sought an immediate end to violence and a return to diplomacy and negotiations. Though India has refrained from criticising Russia’s actions in Ukraine because of the close strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow, it has said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.

