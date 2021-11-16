Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address event to mark first Audit Diwas
india news

PM Modi to address event to mark first Audit Diwas

CAG was established under Article 148 of the Constitution to audit expenditures of the central as well as state governments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas (Audit Day) to highlight the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s contributions to transparency and good governance.

In a tweet, Modi said, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow (Tuesday), I would be taking part in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas. Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance.”

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu will be among those who will attend the event.

Also Read: Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, FIs today for credit push

CAG was established under Article 148 of the Constitution to audit expenditures of the central as well as state governments. It is the statutory auditor and also conducts a supplementary audit of companies in which the government has an equity share of 51%.

The CAG is ranked ninth in the order of precedence and enjoys the same status as a Supreme Court judge.

