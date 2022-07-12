Modi to attend concluding function of Bihar assembly’s centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on Tuesday to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar assembly’s centenary celebrations and to lay the foundation stone for a museum there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the evening tomorrow, 12th July, will be in Patna to attend a programme to mark the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum will also be laid,” Modi tweeted on Monday evening.

Security has been enhanced along the route Modi will take to reach the venue and the stretch has been decorated with banners, posters, and arches. Governor Phagu Chouhan and chief minister Nitish Kumar will be among those who will welcome Modi at the Patna airport.

Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said it will be the first time that a Prime Minister will visit the House. “That makes it a historic occasion for Bihar and everyone is excited. All arrangements have been made. Nitish Kumar is himself monitoring the arrangements.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Modi will plant a sapling and inaugurate the Centenary Memorial Garden with 100 varieties of medicinal plants. “He will lay the foundation stone of the museum showcasing 100 years of the House... The museum has been developed on the lines of the one at Parliament. He will also release a book on the assembly,” said Sinha.

Modi will also unveil a 40-feet high “Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column)” at the House complex. President Ram Nath Kovind last year laid the foundation for it during his Bihar visit to address the lawmakers as part of the centenary celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON