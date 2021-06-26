Modi to check Ayodhya development plan today

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will present a vision document for Ayodhya’s development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Saturday in which construction work on the Ram temple will also be discussed, officials said on Friday.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for overall development of the temple town.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant in executing the project, said Deepak Kumar, chairman, UP Housing and Development Board of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to ADA officials, the document was finalised after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant. Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken the vjews of around 5,000 locals, saints of Ayodhya and prominent citizens.

The development plan has incorporated 18 big projects. Of these, the detailed project report of 16 projects will be prepared by August this year. The vision document also includes creation of employment opportunities, branding of local products and promotion of religious tourism and plantation of Ramayan-era trees in Ayodhya.

The chief minister is also likely to apprise Modi of a proposed new township to decongest Ayodhya. Besides, a provision of ₹300 crore has been made for the construction of an approach road to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Also, a provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Ayodhya.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, is also likely to be present at this virtual meeting. PM Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 last year.

Key elements of the development plan will cover the Ayodhya main road, the road leading to the Ram temple, Panchkoshi parikrama, Ayodhya green field township, gates at all entry points of the city, resthouses for devotees at entry points, Shri Ram International Airport, tourist centre, international museum, Saryu riverfront, renovation of five water bodies, an integrated traffic management system, multi-level car parking, scheme for rehabilitation of animals, ring road, and plantation of trees from the Ramayan era.

...