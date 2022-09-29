Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi to flag off inaugural Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express on Friday

Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off the inaugural Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, which offers an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features such as indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System or KAVACH technology.

The train’s compartments have fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed, an advanced state-of-the-art suspension system to ensure a smooth journey, and enhanced comfort.

This will be the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi–Varanasi and New Delhi–Katra.

“This new train has reclining seats in all classes...the Executive Coaches have the added feature of ...rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing passenger information and Infotainment,” the railway ministry said in a statement.

It added the train, which has seat numbers in braille, has been designed to increase the railways’ green footprint. There will be a saving of about 30% of electricity with advanced regenerative braking systems.

