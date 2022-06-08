Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Modi to inaugurate Biotech Start-up Expo tomorrow

Biotechnology department and BIRAC are organising the two-day event themed ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 09:51 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Start-up Expo 2022 marking the 10th anniversary of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) on Thursday in New Delhi and address a gathering at the inaugural event.

Biotechnology department and BIRAC are organising the two-day event themed ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The event aims to act as a bridge to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, and other significant individuals in the field.

About 300 stalls are being set up at the expo showcasing the application of biotechnology in areas like healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy among others.

On day one of the expo, a panel discussion on the growth of the bio-economy will also be held. A consultation meeting with stakeholders will follow. The expo will later be open to the public as open house interactions and networking sessions will be held. On day two, a Start-up Pitching session will be hosted.

