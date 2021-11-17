Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of solar park in Jhansi on November 19

The Jhansi project is one of the three solar parks proposed to be set up in the region to generate 2,000 MW of power under the Centre’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks scheme
Besides the 600 MW solar park in Jhansi, work is also being taken up to set up a 600 MW solar park in Lalitpur and 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot, an official said. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 10:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 600 MW solar power project at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand on Friday as part of attempts to make the region with abundant land and sunlight a solar power hub, people aware of the matter said.

The project is one of the three solar parks proposed to be set up in the region to generate 2,000 MW of power under the Centre’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks scheme.

“Besides the 600 MW solar park in Jhansi...work is also being taken up to set up a 600 MW solar park in Lalitpur and 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

The official said the cost of the Jhansi solar park is 3,013 crore. “Of this 313.18 crore will be spent on the creation of the park and 2,700 crore will be used in setting up solar units in the park,” the official said. “The Centre will provide 30% of the project cost.”

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd will buy the power to be generated from the solar park.

