Modi to release benefits under PM cares for children scheme
india news

Modi to release benefits under PM cares for children scheme

The children, along with their guardians and the district magistrate concerned, will join the event through virtual mode.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Published on May 30, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES scheme for children via video-conferencing on Monday, the Union ministry of women and child development said.

“The Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children and a Health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government launched the initiative on May 29 last year to support children who lost parents, legal guardians, adoptive parents or surviving parents to Covid-19 between March 11, 2020 and February 28, 2022, and covers children aged 18 or below. The World Health Organisation (WHO) characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 3, 2020.

According to the ministry, as many as 3,806 children below age of 18 and 539 children above 18 will be covered under the benefits to be released on Monday.

Topics
narendra modi pm cares pm cares fund covid-19 coronavirus
