PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday to inaugurate and lay foundations for projects worth ₹10,800 crore and around ₹38,800 crore.

In poll-bound Karnataka, Modi will lay the foundation of a drinking water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal. He will distribute land title deeds among beneficiaries from marginalized communities.

In a statement, the government said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of the Surat-Chennai Expressway that will reduce the distance between the two cities from 1600 km to 1270 km

In Maharashtra, Modi will inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines, lay the foundation for a project to address the problem of potholes, and the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. “...the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana,” the statement said.

Modi will lay the foundation of seven sewage treatment plants, and three hospitals besides inaugurating 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana (medical shops).