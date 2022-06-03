Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh today, inaugurate projects

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, etc
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Kanpur. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 09:03 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to attend a ceremony for the digital inauguration of 1,406 projects worth 80,000 crore in Lucknow. He will later travel to Paraunkh village in Kanpur and attend programmes with President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country,” said an official.

Another official said Modi will also inaugurate an exhibition and meet key industrialists and investors.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in Parliament, will be among those expected to attend the ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Nandi will deliver the welcome address. Leading industrialists, chief executive officers and other representatives of major companies are expected to attend the ceremony.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984....view detail

