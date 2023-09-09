‘Modi’s guarantee': Jaishankar recalls PM's assurance to ex-African Union chief on merger with G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured former African Union (AU) president Macky Sall on the bloc's membership in the Group of Twenty (G20), Union foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday at a press conference, adding that PM Modi delivered the assurance that he made. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(Hindustan Times)

The Union minister recalled the last G20 Summit which was held in 2022 in Indonesia's Bali where the then AU chief, who is also the President of Senegal, complained about the G20 membership.

“PM (Modi) had assured the (African Union President ) that under the Indian G 20 presidency, it would certainly be done…And you have seen that he has delivered this assurance that he had made. During the BRICS summit, the then (AU) president came to the PM and he reminded him that you had assured us and you really impacted it,” he said.

The 55-member African Union has officially been made the permanent member of the G20 on Saturday. In a brief televised inaugural session, PM Modi announced the move to make the African bloc the first new member of the G20 since its creation in 1999 to cope with a series of financial crises.

“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal,” PM Modi said.

Lauding the move, current AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said the bloc's entry into the G20 will allow Africa to make its “effective contribution” in meeting global challenges.

“I welcome the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).