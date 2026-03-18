Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh: 'Mohabbat humse, shaadi...' | WATCH

"I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened. Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath [he loved us but got married to Modi] '," Kharge said, leaving the House, including PM Modi, in splits.

Recalling his association with former prime minister Deve Gowda of over 54 years, Kharge took a veiled “shaadi (marriage)” dig in Rajya Sabha, indicating that the Janata Dal (Secular) leader formed relations with one alliance and went ahead with someone else - PM Modi - ultimately.

Kharge was delivering a farewell speech for the 37 retiring MPs including Deve Gowda, Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tiruchi Siva, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MP HD Deve Gowda with well wishes as well as a jibe over his association with the PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Those in politics, public life, neither get tired nor retire for the passion to serve the country," Kharge added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the retiring Rajya Sabha MPs for their contributions, wishing them well for their future political endeavours as he emphasised that there was "no full stop in politics".

"Discussions take place on various issues in the House, and every member plays a unique role in them. In moments like these, a common sense of respect is generated, rising above party lines. To the leaders who are leaving the House after the end of their tenure, I want to say that there is no full stop in politics. The future is waiting for you. Your experience and contribution will always be remembered," the PM said.

He further urged the newly elected MPs to learn from the veterans like HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, who he said have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work.

"HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are senior leaders who have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work. Newly elected MPs should learn from them," he said.