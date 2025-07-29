MoHFW issues alert over fake health ministry LinkedIn profiles

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday issued an alert regarding multiple fake accounts allegedly being operated under the ministry’s name on professional networking site LinkedIn, and asked people not to trust or interact with these accounts. Such accounts can spread misleading or false information, the ministry said.

At least three such accounts were identified by the Press and Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check team. One of the fake accounts also had its location mentioned as Beijing, China, and had at least 32,000 followers.

The ministry stressed that it had no official LinkedIn account.

The PIB’s fact-check team confirmed the accounts to be fake, and said on X, “Beware of the LinkedIn accounts impersonating the ministry of health and family welfare.”

The health ministry issued the statement after the fake accounts were flagged by social media users, and advised people to not fall for information provided by these accounts.

“#Fake Account Alert. Is the Ministry of Health on LinkedIn. #PIBFactCheck. No! This LinkedIn profile is fake. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (@MoHFW_INDIA) has NO official LinkedIn account. Stay alert. Always rely on official sources for verified information!,” read the health ministry’s alert on X.

“These #fake LinkedIn profiles are impersonating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. #PIBFactCheck. Such accounts can spread misleading or false information. Do not trust or interact with them. Always cross-check updates with official government sources. #StayInformed | #StaySafe,” read another alert posted by the ministry.

A social media user flagged the fake account on X and said, “Is this really the official LinkedIn page of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India? May not be as it is being operated from Beijing. Drawing the attention of @MoHFW_INDIA…”