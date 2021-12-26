Momir Nikic and J Gendedharam: Scholars mentioned by PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday introduced citizens to two foreign scholars for their respective works related to Indian languages. PM Modi's introduction of the scholars--Dr Momir Nikic from Serbia and Professor J Gendedharam of Mongolia--came during his address to the nation on the last episode of the year of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister mentioned the scholars as he spoke to people on what he described as ‘growing interest among people from different countries in knowing about Indian culture, and helping to spread it.’

He was first spoke about Dr Momir Nikic. “You would be delighted to know that Dr Nikic has complied a dictionary in Sanskrit and Serbian. More than 70 thousand Sanskrit words included in this dictionary have been translated into Serbian. You would be delighted to know that Dr Nikic learned Sanskrit language at the age of 70. He said he got his inspiration from reading the Mahatma Gandhi's articles.”

PM Modi then profiled Professor Gendedharam. He said, “A similar example is of 93-year-old Professor J Gendedharam. In the last four decades, he has translated about 40 ancient texts, epics and compositions of India into Mongolian language. Many people are working with suchf passion in our country as well.”

As yet another example of foreign nationals taking interest in Indian culture, he showed a video of a group of children singing Vande Mataram. The ‘beautiful video, said Prime Minister Modi, was from Greece.

“The beauty and emotion they showed in singing our national song is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring people of two countries closer,” he said.