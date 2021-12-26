Share your reading list, help others pick up books in the new year, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the listeners of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat to name five books they liked reading the most this year to help others follow the “good trend” of reading more, which he said should be enhanced further.

“In this way, you will also be able to help other readers to choose good books in 2022. At a time when the screen time is on the upswing, book reading should get more and more popular; for that too, we will have to strive together,” PM Modi said while addressing the 84th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme.

The Prime Minister said books not only impart knowledge but also shape personality and life and that the hobby of reading books “leads to a wonderful satisfaction.”

“These days I notice people proudly saying that they have read these many books this year! And that I want to read many more of such books. This is a good trend, which should be enhanced further,” PM Modi said during the last episode of this year.

He spoke about “an interesting endeavour” of the Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute to make India’s ancient texts and cultural values popular not only in the country but all over the world.

“This institute has started an online course to acquaint the people of other countries with the importance of the Mahabharata. You would be amazed to know that although this course has been started now, the content being taught started taking shape over 100 years ago,” he added.

The Prime Minister said when the institute started a course, it received tremendous response.

“I am discussing this grand initiative so that people become aware of how the various aspects of our traditions are being presented in a modern manner. Innovative methods are also being adopted to ensure its benefits reach people based across seven seas.”