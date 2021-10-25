Monday’s forecast for Delhi: Partly cloudy skies, lowest temperature of 18°C

New Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, with the mercury predicted to dip to around 18 degrees Celsius.

The city’s maximum temperature on Monday could go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the mercury recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 19 degrees Celsius at its lowest.

Delhi’s air quality was categorised as “moderate” as of Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 105 at 7am.

Sunday’s average 24-hour AQI for the Capital was 160.

An AQI up to 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

On Sunday, the ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, that New Delhi’s AQI was in the “moderate category”, and combined with dry weather and southwesterly winds, dust emission will enhance to PM10.

“Additional dust input from desert areas via transport is very likely,” SAFAR said. “Stubble burning effective fire count… is 735 and its share in PM2.5 is 2%.”

It also said that the impact of emissions from fires will be low as the wind is mainly from southwesterly. “With a change in wind direction from southwesterly to northwesterly, the AQI may degrade. Due to scattered rainfall, the AQI will improve slightly over the next 24 hours and then degrade to moderate,” it said.