Monitoring situation in Kabul; flights to continue as of now, says Air India

National carrier Air India is monitoring the situation in Kabul and will continue scheduled flights to the region for the time being, Air India officials said on Sunday.

An Air India flight 244 took off at 18:06 hours from Kabul for Delhi with 129 passengers.

“We are monitoring the situation and as of now continuing with our scheduled flights to Kabul,” an Air India spokesperson said. The airline has a scheduled flight for Kabul from Delhi tomorrow morning at 8 am.

On Sunday afternoon, Air India flight 243 from Delhi to Kabul scheduled to land at 13:45 hours held off on landing for nearly two hours while hovering in the air near the capital as reports of the Taliban entering the gates of capital city Kabul emerged. The flight finally landed around 15:30 hours.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to abdicate within the next few hours, Sputnik reported on Sunday. Earlier today, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides faced with little or no resistance.