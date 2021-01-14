IND USA
india news

Monk from royal Thai monastery jailed for 10 years for sex with teen in Bihar

Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay ordered the district administration to give ₹2 lakh to the victim.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The court also fined the monk 20,000.(HT File photo )

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced a monk of the Royal Thai monastery in Bodh Gaya to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for committing unnatural sexual act with a minor. The court also fined him 20,000.

Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay ordered the district administration to give 2 lakh to the victim.

According to special prosecutor Quashar Sarfuddin, Fra Siri Chayi was arrested on the charge of unnatural sexual assault of a 14 years old disciple on June 10, 2015.

As per the complaint, the monk had called the teenager on the pretext of giving massage to his aching body. Once inside the monk’s chamber, the victim was allegedly subjected to unnatural anal sex, a punishable offence under section 377 of the Indian Penal code.

The defence counsel pleaded that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case and that the witnesses were influenced.

On the other hand, the special prosecutor argued that the prosecution had successfully proved its case, and since the accused had been involved in an unnatural sexual act, he should be given severe punishment.

