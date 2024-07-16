Monkey menace: Woman dies as cement statue falls on her

A 44-year-old woman died after a monkey dislodged a cement statue from a temple and it fell on her head while she was selling vegetables near the temple in Bagalkote district, a police officer said. The woman was selling vegetables at the weekly shanty market in Alaguru village. She had set up her stall near the Chandradevi temple (Getty Images)

Jamakhandi Rural Police Inspector Mahesh Sankh said the incident took place at around 10 am when the deceased, identified as Surekha Kambara, aresident of Hunnur village, was selling vegetables at the weekly shanty market in Alaguru village. She had set up her stall near the Chandradevi temple, an area bustling with traders and customers from various villages.

He said: “The monkeys often play in and around the temple premises but do not usually trouble any devotees. However, the woman died on Monday when a monkey dislodged a 50kg cement statue that was dilapidated due to rains. The statue piece fell directly on her head. She died while being shifted to the hospital. A case of unnatural death under BNS section 194 has been registered.”