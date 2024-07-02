 Monsoon covers entire country 6 days ahead of normal date | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Monsoon covers entire country 6 days ahead of normal date

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 02:16 PM IST

The monsoon picked pace around June 25 after its progress stopped for nearly nine days from June 11 when it reached Maharashtra

The monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its normal date on Tuesday as it advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It picked pace around June 25 after its progress stopped for nearly nine days from June 11 when it reached Maharashtra. The monsoon has been active since, causing extremely heavy rain in northeastern states, Delhi, Gujarat, etc.

The monsoon normally covers the entire country on July 8. (PTI)
The monsoon normally covers the entire country on July 8. (PTI)

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab today, July 2, 2024 [Tuesday]. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 2nd July 2024, against the normal date of July 8...” IMD said

It added the monsoon trough at mean sea level was passing through Firozpur (Punjab), Rohtak (Haryana), Hardoi, Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Balurghat (West Bengal), Kailashahar (Tripura), and thence eastwards to Manipur.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation was lying over southeast Pakistan and the monsoon trough was north of its normal position at mean sea level. Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning was very likely in northwest and central India during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall was very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from July 4 to 6, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan from July 2 to 6, West Rajasthan on July 3, Madhya Pradesh from July 2 to 4 and Chhattisgarh on July 3.

Isolated very heavy rainfall was likely in Uttarakhand until July 6, Punjab, Haryana on July 3, west Uttar Pradesh until July 6, and East Uttar Pradesh on July 5 and 6.

A cyclonic circulation was also lying over north Bangladesh, and another over Assam. A trough was running from northeast Madhya Pradesh to the cyclonic circulation over Assam in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was expected in east India during the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) was very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on July 5 and 6.

Another cyclonic circulation was also lying over north Gujarat while an off shore trough at mean sea level was along Maharashtra-Kerala coasts. Under their influence, isolated very heavy rainfall was very likely in Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra until July 6, Gujarat on July 3, and Coastal Karnataka on July 5 and 6. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) was likely in Gujarat.

Monsoon covers entire country 6 days ahead of normal date
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
