Monsoon fury leadsto chaos across states

Flash floods, landslides and lightning strikes triggered chaos in several states as the monsoon blanketed much of India in a sudden surge, leaving at least 10 people dead and scores stranded on highways.

Vehicles move through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after heavy rainfall during the onset of monsoon in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)

Six of the deaths occurred in Himachal Pradesh since Saturday, and the remaining in Rajasthan on Monday, the first day of the monsoon onset that brought with it thunderclouds and lightning. The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended, officials there added, and heavy rain was forecast in much of the Himalayan ranges and faraway coastal Bengal.

This year’s monsoon has undergone an unusual surge, having lagged for most of June by bringing rains only to the southern peninsula before sweeping almost the entire country within a matter of days last weekend. It hit Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, arriving close to a fortnight late in the financial capital and a day in advance in the national capital — the first time this has occurred since 1961.

Much of the rain-related crisis was in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, where several highways, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH44) and Chandigarh-Manali highway were closed, stranding hundreds of people. “Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored partially. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirming the status from traffic control units,” said a Jammu & Kashmir police official.

Superintendent of police, Mandi district in Himachal, Soumya Sambasivan, said they are trying to ensure smooth flow of traffic. “Vehicular traffic beyond Mandi bus stand is being allowed only for travelling towards Jogindernagar and heavy vehicles coming from Bilaspur side are not allowed beyond Nagchala,” she said.

Onkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary, disaster management, Himachal Pradesh, said, “Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited.”

Landslides in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal also hit several smaller roads. According to Himachal Emergency Operation Centre Data, a total of 83 roads, including two national highways, were blocked.

In J&K, the Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in South Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu, was hit by a landslide. Mughal road is the main road for heavy vehicles during the 62-day Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1. Around 75 other roads in the Union territory also reported blockades due to landslides.

In Uttarakhand, the government stopped rafting in the Ganga in Rishikesh and trekking in Pithoragarh district due to heavy rains.

Gujarat, which had seen heavy rainfall after cyclone, witnessed intense showers as did 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In Assam, where floods affected at least 400,000 people, the situation improved. But 2,915 people remain in relief camps.

Tourists stranded in Himachal had to spend the night in their cars. “It is a nightmarish experience as we have been stuck here since yesterday evening. There are limited hotels and other accommodations available nearby,” said Mohit, a tourist from Chandigarh who gave just one name. The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened.

The incidents put into focus how much needs to be done for early warning in the case of weather-related extreme events. As the climate crisis deepens, such events are predicted to become more frequent and people cannot be left vulnerable to flash floods and landslides — forecasting and mitigation must improve.

Experts said the havoc witnessed in recent days are all too common now.

“We have started seeing these landslides and flash floods almost every year in these states whenever monsoon is in an active phase. This time, the damage is more over Himachal Pradesh with reports of several landslides on highways and stranded tourists. The monsoon surge is interacting with feeble western disturbances which have been approaching the region. Moreover, the low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is contributing to further activation of monsoon rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

India Meteorological Department officials said an orange alert was in place for most of these places — particularly those on the western Himalayas, central India and the western coast.

“Heavy rainfall is expected over the western Himalayan region for the next 2-3 days. This is nothing but the monsoon surge. There is a cyclonic circulation over south Uttar Pradesh which is causing southeasterly winds to strike the Himalayas and there is what we call orographic lifting (when humid air from sea strikes on high mountain sides),” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

“We cannot comment on how infrastructure and local conditions are contributing but warnings were issued for heavy rain in these states and that provides time to prepare,” he added.

Over the weekend, HT reported how the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal branches of monsoon were both active, leading to a surge.

One of the factors for a sudden spurt in disasters with the arrival of monsoon is the high frequency of western disturbances during summer, leading to thunderstorm and rainfall during pre-monsoon season which may have contributed to wet soil conditions. “Normally heavy rainfall causes landslides over this region. Due to good rains, they received from western disturbances soil must be wet. If any additional rains come it can force a landslide. I guess this could be mainly due to heavy rains even though human activities also might have contributed in terms soil degradation,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

So far, around four million pilgrims have registered for the Chardham Yatra, according to ANI.

Independent experts said unthinking infrastructure expansion and planning in both states has made people vulnerable to disasters. “This was warned time and again that increasing the width of Char Dham road would automatically lead to an increase in carrying capacity or footfalls. More pilgrims or tourists visiting the state would also mean many more people will be at risk from disasters. This is why the high-powered committee on Char Dham roads had recommended intermediate road width,” said Mallika Bhanot, Member of Ganga Ahvaan, a citizen forum.