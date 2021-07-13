Monsoon covers entire country after delay of five days: IMD

Monsoon has covered the entire country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), five days late from the normal date of July 8. In 2019, monsoon had covered the entire country only by July 19. There have been several instances when monsoon covered the country very late. For example, in 2002, it covered the entire country only by August 15.

Monsoon also advanced to Delhi on Tuesday, 16 days from the normal date of June 27. In 2002, monsoon had advanced to Delhi on July 19.

In association with the continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels for the past four days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, IMD said on Tuesday.

From 8.30am on July 12 to 8.30am on July 13, Safdarjung recorded 2.5cm rainfall, Ayanagar 1.3cm, Palam 2.4cm, Lodi Road 0.9cm, Ridge 1cm, Gurgram 5.1cm, Faridabad 2.8cm, Panipat 1cm, Rohtak 2.2cm, Hisar 3.3cm, Fatehabad 3cm, Jaisalmer 7.7cm, Bikaner 6.8cm and Churu recorded 9cm rainfall.