In videos, monsoon showers create mayhem in north India

Incessant rains wrecked havoc in northwest India as it resulted in swelling-up of Beas, Sutlej, Yamuna and Ravi rivers in the area causing flood-like situations as well as water logging across several parts. Reports of cloud bursts, landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh claimed several lives, whereas, pilgrims in Uttarakhand drowned in the Ganga after a vehicle fell into the river. The national capital too recorded the highest single-day rainfall in 40 years.

A man loses balance while riding a bike on a severely waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway(ANI)

The weather department has predicted heavy rain for north India for the coming days due to active monsoon trough and western disturbances.

Himachal Pradesh

Torrential rain in the state has claimed lives of at least five people, whereas, several are reportedly stranded. Around 14 major landslides and 13 flash floods have been reported in the past 36 hours. Train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage track has been cancelled due to slides and waterlogging.

Similarly due to swelling of Beas river, several places in Kullu district faced the brunt. A woman died after a makeshift house damaged in a landslide.

Punjab

Several low-lying areas in the state faced waterlogging and traffic snarls on Sunday as rain battered Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Mohali. Meanwhile, Chandigarh received the highest single-day rainfall in 23 years.

A flood-like situation was seen in the Dera Bassi region where water entered houses causing inconvenience to the residents. Videos show boats and tractors being used to rescue locals.

Delhi

The highest single-day rain in 40 years caused trouble for the people in the national capital. The weather department predicted high-intensity showers for the next two days.

Parks, underpasses, markets as well as hospital submerged as a result of heavy rain. Videos and pictures of people wading through knee-deep water went viral on social media.

In one such video where a portion of a road caved in was captured and people could be seen passing by surround it. In a different video, a man could be seen floating on an inflatable swimming pool tub, hitting out at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the flood-like situation in the city.

Gurugram

The national capital region also saw high-intensity rain which caused waterlogging in crucial areas. A video of passengers inside a car being stuck on inundated road went viral. The video shows locals swimming up to the car in an attempt to rescue the passengers.

(With agency inputs)

