Flood-like situation in some parts of country, red alert in these cities

Heavy rain hit several parts in India on Sunday, triggering waterlogging and traffic snarls. Parts of Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan are reported to be facing a flood-like situation, causing huge inconvenience to locals. The situation emerged in parts of the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra where several rivers are swelling, news agency ANI reported. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the presumed danger-mark.

In Haryana’s Ambala, the civic body is reported to have begun extraction of water via motor pumps as several roads were reported jammed due to the inundation. The India Meteorological Department had predicted isolated heavy downpour (64.5 to 114.5 mm) over Punjab and Chandigarh for Sunday, along with thunderstorms and lightning. In Rajasthan too, the Dholpur city - situated on the left bank of the famous Chambal river, saw severe waterlogging on Sunday.

As per the forecast shared by the weather department,

1) The coastal parts of Karnataka are expected to see very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

2) The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may also witness heavy rainfall on Monday.

3) Meanwhile, western parts of Madhya Pradesh and parts of Odisha will see heavy rain on July Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecast read.

4) Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal parts of Gujarat today and on Tuesday, Wednesday. Whereas parts of Maharashtra will see heavy rainfall for the next three days.

5) For the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy shower has been predicted till Wednesday. Himachal, however, might only see moderate rain on Monday.

6) In Rajasthan, the western part of the state will see heavy rain on Monday and the eastern part may receive rain between Monday and Wednesday. Very heavy rain has also been predicted for eastern Rajasthan today.

Red alert in these cities:

Several parts of Telangana are on red alert till Monday. In Karnataka, a red alert has been issued till Wednesday for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Ratnagiri, Satara, Pune and Raigad in Maharashtra are also likely to see heavy rain till Monday. The coastal cities of Valsad and Navsari in Gujarat are also on red alert as per data available on IMD’s website. On Wednesday, Gujarat’s Gir, Somnath, Surat, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts will be on red alert.

Cities on red alert for next two days (Source: IMD) Dakshina Kannada Uttara Kannada Udupi Satara Pune Raigad Parts of Telangana Valsad Navsari Gir Somnath Junagadh

