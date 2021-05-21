Home / India News / Monsoon likely to advance over Andaman Sea today
india news

Monsoon likely to advance over Andaman Sea today

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Yaas, by May 24. It very likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal Coast around May 26 morning
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST
A low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal tomorrow (Saturday), 2021.

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Yaas, by May 24. It very likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal Coast around May 26 morning. There is a probability that Yaas intensifies further to a very severe cyclonic storm, Sunitha Devi,in charge, cyclones at IMD said.

Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal today, a day in advance compared to normal date of May 22. It is likely to make onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.

Due to southerly or southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast India and cyclonic circulation over Assam at lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over sub Himlayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya today.

The low pressure area (remnant of extremely severe cyclone, Tauktae) over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked however, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Friday which will reduce gradually.

