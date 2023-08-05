Rain News Today LIVE Updates: Rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts showers over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh
Rain LIVE Updates: Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday morning
Rain News Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.
Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday morning, bringing some respite to the public from sultry weather conditions in the national capital region. The IMD has stated that light rainfall was likely to occur in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degree Celsius.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed with him the issue of heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains while seeking financial assistance for the same, according to a statement from the state government.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 07:23 AM
Watch: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi's Vasant Vihar area
Delhi's Vasant Vihar area wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 06:21 AM
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Delhi
Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Saturday morning.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 06:13 AM
Chandigarh: 2 months to spare, 903 mm rain surpasses annual monsoon quota
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon season is considered from June 1 up to September 30. Also, the 903.9 mm rain is the highest since 2018 when 993.3 mm rain was recorded during monsoon.
With 302.2 mm rain, July 9 alone accounts for 33% rain in monsoon this year and also was the wettest day in Chandigarh’s history as per IMD records. This rain spell was caused by the confluence of an active Western Disturbance (WD), a cyclonic circulation and the monsoon system.
Meanwhile, the 76.2 mm rain on Friday also made it the wettest August day in the city since 2020 when 133.5 mm rain was recorded on August 12. In just one day, the city logged nearly 50% of the rain received in entire August last year (159.1 mm).