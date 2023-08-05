Rain lashes Delhi, Noida; more showers and thunderstorms predicted for NCR. Top updates

Residents in several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing some respite from sultry weather conditions in the national capital region. Commuters out during a heavy rain spell, at ITO in New Delhi on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast light rainfall in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degree Celsius.

Top updates on Delhi-NCR rain:

1. The weather office predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, including Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad on Saturday.

2. It also forecast rain in Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Laxmangarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana on Saturday.

3. On Friday too, parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday. The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius, while the city registered a high of 35 degree Celsius on Friday, according to the IMD.

4. The relative humidity oscillated between 94 and 71 per cent on Friday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 105, which falls in the "moderate category".

5. Hot and humid weather troubled Delhi residents on Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius on Thursday. The city's maximum temperature settled at 35 degree Celsius.

6. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states till Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar from August 2-5, Odisha from August 2-3, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on August 2, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 2-4.

7. The weather office also said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh from August 3-5 and in East Rajasthan between August 2 and 5.

